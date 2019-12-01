Agatha Emeadi

Efforts by University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to upgrade its medical centre received a big boost following the donation of various equipment worth over N6 million by a medical equipment company, Equator Medics International Limited.

Equipment donated include a multi- purpose operating table for surgical procedures of the head, neck, thorax and abdomen. The facility which can be raised or lowered hydraulically by means of an oil pump is also used for gynaecological and orthopedics operations.

Supplied also is an Ultrasound Scanning Machine. The scanning machine is mainly applied in the dynamic image diagnosis of the liver, gall bladder, spleen, kidney, urinary bladder, pancreatic gland, as well as in gynecological tests. According to Ambassador (Dr) Romanus Anayo Okafor, the Managing Director of the company, it is also used for pregnancy and contraception examinations.

Others are Hematology analyzer which is used for blood analyses and testing of 21 parameters in the blood and a Patient monitor for body vital signs; ten hospital beds with crank and lyres each, Drip stands with swivel handle, 10 hospital mattresses, one wheel chair, two examination couch, two ward screens, blood glucose meter, glucose strips and two automatic blood pressure meters.

Dr. Okafor, who presented the equipment to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Charles Igwe, said it was a modest contribution in support of the commitment of the University management to provide quality medical services to the school community and members of the public.

“This is our little way of supporting the giant strides of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ugwu, at upgrading the University medical centre to a befitting status. It is my company’s believe that UNN deserves medical facilities befitting of an institution of its status.