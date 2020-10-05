Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non- Academic Staff Union (NASU) University of Nigeria Nsukka chapters has joined the 2-weeks warning strike declared by the National body.

The two non teaching staff union of public Universities had after the meeting of its National Joint Action Committee(JAC) last week announced that it would embark on a 2-weeks warning strike beginning from Monday, October 5 to press home their demands on contentious issues from the federal government.

Addressing newsmen shortly after their joint congress held at UNN on Monday, Comrade Paul Eruah chairman of JAC UNN-chapter said that the joint congress of the two union was to update their members on the directives by their National body to emback on 14day warning strike starting from Monday 5th to 19th October, 2020.

According to him, “the aim of this congress today was as result of directive from the national leadership of the two unions to all their branches nationwide to participate in the warning strike.

“The warning strike starts today (Monday), 5th and ends on 19 October, 2020.

“We have directed all our members in UNN to stop work and go home while the warning strike lasts,” he said.

The UNN JAC chairman warned members against sabotage stating that the union has setup a monitoring committee that would monitor and report any member working during the period of the warning strike for sanction.

Eruah listed some of their demands on contentious issues to include; non-payment of arrears of their national minimum wage for 10 months, non-payment of arrears of their earned allowance since 2012, neglect and poor funding of state universities, inconsistency in the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS) among others.

“If at the end of this warning strike federal government failed to meet our demand, it will result to indefinite strike,” Eruah said.

Comrade Clifford Amoke NASU Chairman UNN chapter was present during the congress.