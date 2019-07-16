Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technology (NAAT) under the auspices of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have joined the nationwide protest declared by their national body.

The National Executive Councils of the Unions under the JAC had on Friday last week directed its branch members to join the nationwide protests to press home their demand for payment of their earned allowance, and other demands from the Federal Government.

The union members numbering over one thousand in a protest on Tuesday in UNN marched through Ekpo-reff hall to the campus’ Freedom Square as they demonstrated with placards.

Briefing newsmen after the protest, Paul Eruah, UNN SSANU chairman, said the demonstration was in line with the directive of the National Executive Council of the Non-teaching staff of public universities in the country to all member branches to call a congress and join the protests which started on Monday.

“We are protesting to obey the directive from JAC that all branch member should participate in the protest.

“Our remaining 30 billion naira arrears of earned allowance should be released without further delay, while the 2009 agreement of the two unions be renegotiated.

“We are not going to join Nigeria University Pension Management Company until the demands of our union are met,” he said.

Paul made assures that their protests would be peaceful, adding that the unions had no issues with the school management.