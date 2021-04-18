From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) will on April 22 and 23 hold its first Cultural Carnival that will attract people from all walks of life to display their cultural heritage.

The event will feature cultural dance parade competition, cultural fashion competition, traditional wrestling as well as masquerade parade, among others.

Director of Institute of African Studies, Prof. Florence Orabueze, said the aim of the event was to promote Nigerian cultures, tradition and native language.

According to her, the carnival would be organised by the institute in collaboration with UNN Business School, Enugu Campus, adding that the carnival would be first of its kind in the history of the university. “The purpose of the carnival is to reactivate the knowledge of our abandoned African culture and to use cultural practice display to impact good moral values to students, the young ones and to discourage them from suicide and other negative social vices,” she said.

Orabueze blamed the present security challenges in the country on loss of cultural values. “It’s indisputable that every culture and tradition in this country abhors committing suicide, cybercrime, killing, kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism and other violent crimes. But because some of our children are ignorant of our culture and tradition that is why they are committing these crimes without considering the consequences,” she added.

His Royal Highness, Igwe George, is expected to be the chairman on the occasion.