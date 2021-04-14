From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

All roads lead to University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) on April 22nd as the university organises first Cultural Carnival that will attract people from different walks of life to display their cultural heritage.

Briefing newsmen Thursday, in Nsukka, Prof. Florence Orabueze Director of Institute of African Studies UNN, said that the two days event which was aimed at promoting Nigerian cultures, tradition and native language would take place on 22nd and 23rd of April 2021.

The director said that the carnival would be organised by the institute in collaboration with UNN Business School Enugu campus, adding that the carnival would be first of it kind in the history of the university as the Institute has as one of it’s mandate to promote African cultures.

“We are going to have a cultural carnival from 22nd to 23rd April 2021 in collaboration with UNN Business School, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, tagged “Cultural Revival in a Multi-ethnic Society,” and Nigeria Breweries Plc Enugu as one of our official partners.

“The purpose of the carnival is to reactivate the knowledge of our abandoned African cultures and to use cultural practice display to impact good moral values to students, the young ones and to discourage them from suicide and other negative social vices,” she said.

Orabueze said that one of the reasons for security challenges in the country today was because our children do no know the culture and tradition of their people.

“It’s indisputable that, every culture and tradition in this country abhor committing suicide, cybercrime, killing, kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism and other violent crimes.

“But because some of our children are ignorance of our culture and tradition that is why they are committing these crimes without considering their consequences,” she said.

She disclosed that “Princess Alexander Auditorium will be the venue for the opening ceremony on 22nd, which will feature a lecture on the theme of the event

that will be delivered by Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop of the Enugu Archdiocese Anglican Communion.

“Mrs. Clara Chime, former first Lady Enugu State and Hon. Stephen Nwoga, Principal Partner/Founder Strategic Legal Services would be the special guests of honour,” she said.

She stated further that “UNN’s freedom Square ground would be the venue of 23rd event, were cultural carnival, cultural dance parade competition, cultural fashion competition, traditional wrestling, masquerade parade among others will be on display.

“Students associations in UNN from different states of the federation have been mobilised to showcase the culture of their various states.

“There will be debate among students in their native languages as way of promoting local language.

“Our target is to reconnect our children to their cultural background through the Cultural Carnival.

“The event is open to the general public, cultural groups, religious organization and ethics group, they should come and display their rich cultures free of charge,” she said.

The Director equally disclosed that Prof Aloysius Okolie, the Dean faculty of Social Science UNN would be chairman of the occasion, HRH Igwe George Asadu, the traditional ruler of Ihe Community in Nsukka LGA would be father of the day.

While, but Rev. Fr Felix Ugwuozor, department of Education Foundation UNN would present key-note address while Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-chacellor of the university would be the Chief Host.

The secretary of the Institute Dr. Ngozi Nnebedum and Rev. Fr. Matthew Eze, chairman local organizing committee of the event was present during the press briefing.