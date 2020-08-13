Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As part of efforts to beautify Nsukka metropolis, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology has presented varieties of trees to Nsukka Local Government Council Chairman Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze.

The presentation Daily Sun gathered was sequel to an appeal made by the council boss when he paid a courtesy visit to the institution’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Charles Igwe recently where he sought the university’s collaboration with the LG in area of tree planting, youths skill acquisition, information gathering and sharing among others.

In her speech Thursday in Nsukka during the presentation, Mrs. Ngozi Abu, the Head of Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology UNN said that they came to present samples of trees to the council boss in preparation for his project to plant trees along the major roads in Nsukka town.

“We are here to partner with Nsukka LG Council in their Green Environment Project, we believe that the Chairman’s interest in green environment because he knows that the world is sustained by plants and life on planet earth is sustained by plants.

“We came with nine varieties of trees, they are; Delonix regia (flame of the forest), Terminalia catappa( Indian almond), Tectona grandis (Teak), Sagirus romanzoffiana (queens palm),

Roysyonia regia ( Royal Palm), Hura crepitens (Sandbox tree ), Acacia ( Arabic gum tree), Gmelina arboreal (Gmelina) and Eucalyptus( gum tree),” she said.

The Don further said that the species of trees are avenue trees plantable by the roadsides, adding that “they create shades and makes environment look beautiful.”

Shading light on the areas the trees will be planted, the council’s supervisory councillor for Agriculture and Veterinary Services Mr. Elias Ani, said “we are going to plant trees, both sides of the road, starting from Opi Junction, down to total roundabout and other metropolis of Nsukka so that the image and face of Nsukka, will be lifted.

Hon. Ugwueze the Council Chairman had fortnight ago ordered clearing of gutters, relocation of road side traders in to the market and removal of illegal structures along the road sides in the major roads of the council area to give way for the tree planting and beautifications.