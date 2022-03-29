University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Alumni Association of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences has urged the government to pay adequate attention to drug manufacturing to ensure a strong health sector in the country.

This is even as the faculty is set to celebrate 50 years anniversary with a four-day programme billed to take place between March 31 and April 3.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend on the golden jubilee celebration, which had been scheduled to hold in 2020 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alumni association President, Ike Onyechi, said it will comprise a welcome cocktail, an anniversary lecture, an annual general meeting of the association and a fundraising dinner, among other events.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The anniversary lecture, which will hold on April 1 will be delivered by the current National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Director General, Moji Adeyeye, an alumnus of the faculty, while the guest of honour will be the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria President, Cyril Odianose Usifoh.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Ken Oforkansi, noted that “50 years is an important milestone in the life of any individual or organisation. That’s why we are celebrating the impact of the faculty in the pharmaceutical industry and health sector of the country.”

Coordinator, Golden Jubilee Celebration, Okay Akpa, said it is geared towards lifting the faculty and empowering its products to build a strong pharmaceutical industry.