By Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Chief Michael Olorunfemi the Pro Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and Prof. Charles Igwe UNN Vice Chancellor has been bestowed with the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) Distinguished Honorary Alumnus, and Distinguished Leadership Awards respectively.

Others who received the UNAA awards includes; Dr. Mrs Pauline Ikwuegbu – Povost Federal College of Education Eha-Amufu who was awarded Distinguished Leadership Award, Abdullahi Yunusa – UNN Council Member was awarded Distinguished Honorary Alumnus Award among others.

The association gave the award in Nsukka on Monday during its 2-day 104th National

Executives Council and Emergency meeting in UNN with the theme: “Alumni Association as a Key Driver of Infrastructure Development in Educational Institutions.”

Mr Ben Okoronkwo, the National President of UNAA said the association decided to give the award to Pro Chancellor and other awardees to recognise their contributions and outstanding leadership roles in the society.

According to him, “all the personalities we are recognising today are those who distinguished themselves in their different field of endeavours.

“UNAA is conferring honorary alumnus membership on Pro Chancellor and the VC because of their outstanding leadership in UNN as well as theur relentless effort to see that leadership crisis that rocked UNAA nearly a decade is resolved amicably.

“The association will forever remained grateful to Olorunfemi for restoring unity and peace in UNAA and Prof Igwe for providing enabling playing ground for the association,” he said.

Speaking of the purpose of the emergency convention, Okoronkwo said the aim was to restrategise on the best way to reposition the organisation towards moving UNN to a greater height.

“This is the first convention after the election of national executives in July this year, the election that was supervised and monitored by UNN Governorning Council members,” he said.

In a remark, Prof Charles Igwe the Vice-chancellor of UNN promised to support all activities of UNAA towards repositioning the association to enable it to contribute meaningfully towards making UNN one of the best unversities in the world.

Also in a remark. Prof. Peter Umeadi, Emeritus Chief Judge of Anambra State who was the Chairman of the occasion expressed happiness that the crises that bedeviled the association had been resolved amicably.

Umueadi who graduated from UNN urged the newly elected national executives to ensure they carry everybody along in order to move the association forward.

“What should preoccupy the minds of new national executives, should be how to carry everybody along as well as reposition the association so that it can contribute its quota in making UNN one of the best universities in the world.

“Some of the best universities in the world, their infrastructures and academic content are funded by their alumni,” he said.

Responding the Pro Chancellor, thanked the association for finding him and other awardees worthy for the award.

Olorunfemi who graduated from department of Economics, University of Ibadan in 1966 said by the honorary alumnus membership award conferred on him, he would now treat UI and UNN as his alma mater.

Earlier, the chairman of Local Organising Committee Prof Anselm Onyimonyi thanked his committee members for their commitment and all and sundry who contributed in one way or the other in making the convention a reality.