From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (REPRC UNN) in conjunction with Environment for Development (EfD) Initiative, yesterday, held a training workshop for journalists in Nigeria for effective communication on environmental policies.

The event with the theme: “Role of Journalists in the Quest for Sustainable Environment,” drew participants from different media organizations across the country.

In his remarks, Dr. Nnaemeka Chukwuone, Director, REPRC, said the centre was established to advance interdisciplinary research, capacity building and policy advocacy on environment.

“We consider journalists as vital partners that will help in communicating our research works and government policies to organizations and to the general public for sustainable development,” he said.

Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo, Chairman, Nigeria Policy Advisory Panel, while presenting a paper titled: “Environmental Issues in Nigeria and Role of Journalists in dealing with the Challenges,” stressed the role of the media in information dissemination on environmental issues.

“The environment is the only means of our livelihood. If we don’t manage it well, it will create problem for us. But if we manage it very well, it is a life sustaining system.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .