From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has successfully started the conduct of Post University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening for prospective candidates for admission into the 2020/2021 academic session.

UNN Vice-Chancellor Prof Charles Igwe, who visited venue of the exercise on Monday, commended the smooth flow of the screening, describing the arrangement as a topnotch.

Prof Igwe said that the ease of the exercise and the strict observance of NCDC COVID-19 protocols was an indication that the university was ready to resume academic activities notwithstanding the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We have shown that we can do it,’ the Vice-Chancellor said while addressing members of the Senate Entrance Board and other invigilators.

The Chairman of the Senate Entrance Board, Prof Thomas Okonkwo, whose duty it is to organise the exercise, noted that the screening has been ongoing without any hitch, with the participation of about 30,000 candidates.

The 30,000 candidates, according to the schedule, are expected to be screened within eight (8) working days.

Prof Okonkwo noted that adequate security was on ground and the university has stuck to its high standards against malpractice.

‘The University of Nigeria as a pace setter has once again blazed the trail in the successful screening of candidates at the dawn of 2021,’ he stated.

Our reporter, who visited the university’s Nnamdi Azikiwe Library, the venue of the screening, observed that candidates were all wearing face masks, and were also compelled to sanitise their hands to enter and exit the screening hall.