Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Prof Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba has applauded Most Rev. Prof. Daddy Hezekiah the founder and leader of Living Christ Mission for his immense contributions in education.

Ozumba made the commendation in Nsukka during a ceremony organised by the Department of Political Science of the University to commission departmental building, rebuilt and remodeled by Daddy Hezekiah.

He said despite the fact that Daddy Hezekiah has his own private university, yet he still has interest in the development of public Universities.

“Daddy Hezekiah’s contribution in education and human development is commendable and worthy of emulation. “We will ever remain grateful to him for this special show of care for staff and students of department of political science and the university in general.

“Daddy Hezekiah who is the proprietor and Chancellor of Hezekiah University, a private university in Imo state but because of the love he has for education he has continued to invest in public universities “ he said.

The VC commended Head of the Department, Dr Abada Ifeanyichukwu for attracting the kind gesture from Daddy Hezekiah. He called on well spirited individuals to join hands with government in supporting public universities.

“Pubic universities in the country with lean resources need help and support from the general public to move education sector forward.

“I commend in a special way two daughters of Daddy Hezekiah in the department of political science who appealed to their father to renovate the building, I urge other students from wealthy families in UNN to emulate them, “ he said.

In his response Daddy Hezekiah said his desire to carry out the project was motivated by his belief that it is more blessed to give than to receive. “Sometime last year, two of my children, Princess Favour Chukwunazaekpere and Princess Samuel Onyinyeomachukwu Gift, who are currently students of the department, drew my attention to the deplorable condition of the building.

“They appealed to me to do something about it before the building collapsed,” he said.

He added that “despite all the other on-going capital-intensive projects in my university and Church I still brought in my team of engineers to start and finish the project.”