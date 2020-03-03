Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) Prof, Charles Igwe, has commended Mr. Anthony Oguike for donating a two-story multi-million naira building complex to the institutions’ Faculty of Engineering.

The VC made the commendation in Nsukka, yesterday, during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the building. “I am overwhelmed to commission and receive this edifice donated by an alumnus of our university under the first year into my administration. The school management is very proud of him and his kind gesture, we will make sure that the building and its facilities are secured and maintained,” Prpf. Igwe said.

The VC said Mr. Oguike had donated solar powered street lights and a special toilet for students of the faculty in the past, and called on other graduates of the institution to emulate him.

Mr Oguike who is the Chief Executive Officer of Future Concerns Group and an alumnus of the Department of Mechanical Engineering said “as a graduate of UNN i have a very strong passion to give back to the society. I was one of these students 25 years ago, I deemed it important to let them know that the circumstances of today is not related to your future, and that hard work pays.”