Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has applauded UNN Rotaract Club for donating 100 immoveable waste bins to the institution to promote environmental cleanness.

Igwe who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Pat Okpoko made the commendation Wednesday in Nsukka during the handing over of the waste bin to the university.

He said that the institution was happy with the club and their efforts to promote and maintain clean and healthy environment, describing the donation as encouraging and welcome development.

“UNN is happy with this donation, we will make sure that the waste bins are put into use immediately to justify the purpose it was donated for.

“UNN will continue to partner with the club in it’s quest to maintain environmental cleanness and other societal project,” he said.

The VC however, urged other group and students to emulate the Rotaract Club in this their kind gesture.

Prof. Edwin Omeje Dean Department of Students Affairs said that what students in Rotaract Club had done showed that UNN had promising future leaders.

“I am satisfied and joyous that we have students who are talking about how to maintain good and healthy environment while other are degrading it, this no doubt has shown that we have promising future leaders,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Mr. Mbanugo Johnbosco the president of the UNN Rotaract Club said that the club made the donation to support the efforts of the Vice Chancellor who they said has sustained life on the campus with several activities still ongoing despite Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, “this project (waste bins) sponsored by Rotary Club Nsukka district 9142 had one of our Areas of Focus, ‘Supporting the Environment.’

“The Rotaract Club of the UNN with membership of over 500 students has put resources, in form of time talent and treasure together to embark on this project despite the fact that most of us are at home.

“Our target for the project is to improve sanitation within the university environment which you have sustained since the inception of your administration,” he said.

Mbanugo who is a 400 level student in the department of Electrical engineering UNN added that the waste bins will help “maintain cleanliness, provide good aesthetic, prevents environmental pollution in the campus and indirectly inculcate good environmental hygiene practice on the part of the students, staff and visitors of the university.”

He further said that the aim of the Rotaract Club is to provide opportunities to young individuals to enhance their knowledge and skills that will assist them in personal development, address the physical and social needs of their communities.

The Rotaract president who thanked the VC for his financial support for the installation of the waste bins at the mapped locations promised that the club will carryout more projects to support his administration.