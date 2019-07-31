The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, has lauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the good governance initiatives of his administration.

Igwe, who is the 15th substantive and first alumnus vice chancellor of UNN, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his intervention in water reticulation on the Enugu campus of the institution, UNEC.

The vice chancellor gave the commendations when he led principal officers of the university and some members of the governing council, to pay a courtesy call on Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

Igwe told the governor that he was at the Government House to formally introduce himself to him as “our landlord” and “a super lion occupying the Lion Building,” stressing that “there is no way we can take off without first of all calling on you to give us your blessings.”

He seized the opportunity to express the profound gratitude of the management and students of the university to the governor for addressing the problem of water scarcity in UNEC.

The VC appreciated the existing working relationship between the governor and the federal university, saying: “You have always been one of us; you have always shown interest in the events and happenings at the university.”