From, Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof Charles Igwe, has warned newly admitted students of the institution to shun cultism, cybercrime, exams malpractices and other social vices or face expulsion.

Igwe gave the warning in Nsukka yesterday during the 47th matriculation ceremony of the university were 9,500 students were matriculated for the 2020/2021 academic session.

He said that the university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, sexual harassment and other social vices and would not hesitate to expel any student found guilty of the above offences.

His words: “If found guilty of any of the above vices, the university will not hesitate to expel you as UNN has zero tolerance to crime.

“Not only will you be expelled, but you will be handed over to the police for prosecution.”

The VC reminded the new students that their mission in the institution was to study hard so as to make good results on graduation and make their parents and guardians proud.

“The reason your parents and guardians sent you to the university is to study hard and make good result on graduation other things you do is secondary.

“To be found worthy both in learning and character on graduation you must study hard, obey the university rules and regulations so that you will be useful to yourself and the society at the end of the day,” he emphasised.

Igwe also congratulated the new students and their guardians for choosing and qualified to be admitted into UNN, promising them that the university would continue to make their stay in the institution a worthwhile.

“It’s my wish that you will make good use of the opportunities both providence and the university have provided for you. The mission of UNN is to seek truth, preach the truth, to preserve the truth as well as to restore the dignity of man,” he said.

Also, speaking, the Dean of Phamarceutical Faculty, Prof Kenneth Ofokansi, while admonishing the new students urged them to behave themselves and pay special attention to their studies as the faculty was held in high esteem by the UNN and entire country.

Some of the matriculating students in an interview with Sunday Sun expressed happiness for getting admission into the UNN, promising that they would make their parents and guardians happy by graduating with good results.

