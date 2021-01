Odion Ighalo has offers from the Premier League to mull over as he approaches the end of a loan spell at Manchester United, claim representatives of the Nigerian striker.

The 31-year-old initially linked up with the Red Devils in January 2020, with the former Watford frontman returning to English football from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

That agreement was extended through to 2021 after a bright start was made to life at Old Trafford, but Ighalo has slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He is now preparing to take on a new challenge, with an admission made that a fresh start in MLS would appeal.

Approaches have been made from across the world, but it could be that an experienced performer opts to remain in his current surroundings by linking up with a domestic rival of United.

One of Ighalo’s representatives has told BBC Sport: “I can confirm that some Premier League clubs, two teams outside of England and some clubs in the Middle East have made formal enquiries.

“Of course, he said in an interview that the MLS could be interesting, but that is just an option outside of the strong interest received so far.

“For now, he’s still a Man United player on loan from China where he still has a contract. He could stay in England where his family is based or try something new because he has many options to mull over.”