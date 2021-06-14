From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Professor Charles Igwe has said that lack of funds was threatening the institution’s innovative 500KVA gasification plant expected to supply power to the university.

Prof Igwe who spoke in Enugu, lamented that his administration pays an average of N80million monthly to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for electricity supply at the three campuses of the university at Nsukka, Enugu and the teaching hospital, Ituku Ozalla.

According to him, the huge monthly electricity bill was in addition to the cost of buying diesels for the university generators just to ensure that the students had access to unlimited power supply for their studies.

He disclosed that it was in a bid to lessen the burden that the school authority came up with the innovative “waste to wealth” gasification project as alternative means of generating additional electricity in the university.

He stated: “We are currently building a 500KVA gasification plant which is expected to mitigate energy challenges within the administrative block and its surroundings at the Nsukka campus of the university.

“The gasification project is ongoing and even last week when I was discussing with the Chairman of the presidential visitation committee; she asked us to try and key into the Federal Government’s Energizing Education Programme (EEP) for 37 federal universities and seven teaching hospitals. But, I think they are doing it in phases.

“Our aim is to find a way of fabricating some things locally but our problem is the fund, so if we have the funding, the project would be actualised in good time.”