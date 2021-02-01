By Romanus Okoye

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, has promised to deepen relationship with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, under its new chairman/Chief Executive, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa.

The global body made made the promise yesterday in Abuja when its country representative to Nigeria, Mr. Oliver Stolpe paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the agency to congratulate General Marwa (Rtd.) on his recent appointment.

Stolpe said the appointment has sent a positive signal around the world and has renewed global confidence in the Nigeria’s drug control capability. He said, “We have every confidence in your ability to deliver. As a technical assistance provider, which liaises with donor countries and agencies, we look forward to working with you in a more different way that will bring results.

Continuing Stolpe said, “we appreciate the fact that the Agency is operating under a very difficult situation, but the future of international collaboration is bright. There is a whole lot of resources that will be invested in international cooperation and Nigeria is one of the beneficiaries”.

He further noted that the National Drug Control Master Plan and other drug control documents such as Standard Operational Procedures, SOPs, being developed are some of the initiatives supported by the UNODC, which are aimed at deepening the drug control efforts in Nigeria. Marwa, while receiving the country representative expressed appreciation of the longstanding support given by the UNODC to NDLEA.

“The Agency has enjoyed your support in various areas such as capacity building and manpower development, provision of communication equipment and the development of the National Drug Control Master Plan. The National Drug Use Survey in Nigeria which was launched by UNODC and other entities funded by the European Union is a foremost baseline for most of conversations” the NDLEA chairman noted while soliciting for more of such supports.