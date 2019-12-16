Gyang Bere, Jos

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Charis Healthcare and Community Support Initiative said drug use is responsible for the increasing rate of cultism, suicides, rape and engagement of more teenage girls into commercial sex works in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state.

In a communique signed by Bala Pam, Ladi Boyi, Linda Adeyele among others and read by Keneng Pwajok after a training on drug use, drug prevention, treatment and care for influencers: Community/Opinion leaders; youth leaders, women leaders and religious leaders said something urgent need to be done to arrest the situation.

“The following observations and concerns by key influencers in Jos North were raised. More teenage girls who use drugs engaged in commercial sex work, increase in suicide rate as a result of drug use, increase in juvenile delinquency, cultism and violent behaviours.

” Unwanted pregnancy among young people, rape and unrest as a result of drug use, upsurge of mental health disorders and increase in unemployment rate, low productivity and dismissal from workplace leading to decline in economic growth.”

The communique said to prevent the menace, school-based and out-of-town -school programmes should be set in place for vulnerable Children and youths with the aim of preventing initiation into substance use.

“Drug education should be incorporated in our school’s curriculum especially at the primary and secondary school levels with the aim.of equipping young adults with the skills required to avoid initiation into drug use.

The group said Sensitization programmes targeting religious and community leaders; civil society organisations and political leaders on drug prevention, drug dependency, treatment and care should also be carried out to people in the affected communities.