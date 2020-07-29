George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Four Imo pensioners were rushed to undisclosed hospital, yesterday, as they were said to have slumped during protest to demand five months pension arrears from the state government.

The five pensioners included three women and two men.

The protest, led by Chairman of Pensioners Intervention Committee, Iyke Ohaneje caused gridlock as the protesters blocked popular Okigwe roundabout.

Ohaneje said the protest was about the third they have embarked on to compel Governor Hope Uzodimma pay their pension.

“Government is owing us 45 months, but we are asking for five months arrears accumulated since March 2020,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Issac Akinmoyede, appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and channel their grievances to the appropriate quarter.