Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), have threatened to frustrate academic activities, especially the ongoing examination in the institution, if the two-month salary arrears owed them were not paid.

Chairman and Secretary of the union, Dr. Biodun Olaniran and Dr. Toyin Abegunrin, disclosed this in a statement they issued at the end of a congress held by academic staff of LAUTECH yesterday.

The institution is jointly owned by Oyo and Osun states, which makes the university to have two visitors, who are Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

The union, however, said Oyo State had fulfilled its own part by ensuring payment of salaries of workers in LAUTECH from January to June 2019. It said payment of salaries from July to December is the responsibility of Osun State, adding that Governor Oyetola only released a subvention that saw to the payment of salaries of staff in July this year, adding that Osun State still owes subventions for August and September 2019.