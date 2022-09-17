According to her, “we are here today to conclude the project we started in July. We have carried out about five advocacies beginning with the Sarki of the Angwa, Alhaji Danjuma Musa, and then youths, women, and health workers at the public health care center and then the focus group discussion with women and girls.

“The whole essence was to ensure we identify and remove barriers that are preventing women from getting sexual and reproductive health services at the facilities especially the one they have here.

“Sometimes mothers-in-law and sisters-in-law are the ones preventing women from going for the services like family planning because of their perception that the process will stop them from having children. We have told them that was not correct because family planning is all about women having space between pregnancies in their own interests. We want them to be healthy and alive to take care of their children.

“We are happy that we have been able to secure support from our stakeholders based on the issues highlighted in the advocacy brief document we shared with them so all of us can be on the same page when it comes to improved healthcare needs of mothers”, she said.