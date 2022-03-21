From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Founder of BIM/MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, would represent Biafra in the next General Assembly of the United Nations Unrepresented Peoples Organisation (UNPO) organised for member-states scheduled to hold between March 26- 27 in Washington DC, United States of America.

BIM/MASSOB became the 46th member of the UNPO on April 22, 2020 and Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) on October 7, 2020

The General Assembly is being hosted by the District of Columbia and Uwazuruike leader would speak on behalf of the people of Biafra, a statement by the Director of information/ Senior Special Assistant to BIM /MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Elder Chris Mocha, said.