Tens of thousands of APC supporters could not gain entry into the main bowl of the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, where President Muhammadu Buhari is billed hold his campaign rally this Thursday, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The stadium has been filled to the brim, forcing the crowd to flow through the streets as they await the arrival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

NAN reports that party supporters began trooping to the stadium as early as 7:30 am, with all roads leading to the stadium filled to capacity as motorists, commuters and pedestrians jostle for space to get to the venue.

Already, security in and around the stadium has been tightened, with armed security personnel stationed at strategic locations to ensure law and order.

“It is a recap of the huge crowd recorded in 2015,” Alhaji Sabiu Gabari, an excited staunch supporter of Buhari said.

“President Buhari has proved to all doubting Thomases that he is a crowd puller and is set to win the forthcoming elections convincingly.

“Today’s crowd is an emphatic vote for the president’s second term bid, and I don’t expect people to make the mistake of bringing the PDP back to power,” Gabari added.