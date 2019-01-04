It was commendable effort that the police repelled attacks from armed bandits at Mahanga Forest in Birnin Mogaji LGA of Zamfara State.

Ayo Oyoze Baje

“He who does not punish evil, commands it to be done.” – Leonardo da Vinci

As it has been with embattled Nigerian states such as Plateau, Bornu, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Benue and Kaduna, all turned into the horrendous, killing fields of our dear nation, over the past decade, so it is now with Zamfara state. The figures of causalities are simply frightening, igniting calls for the declaration of state of emergency. For instance, as at July 13, 2018 media reports claimed that over 3,000 helpless citizens had their precious lives wantonly wasted in the state, in two years, precisely between June 2016 and June, 2018!

Furthermore, some 682 villages and towns were literally sacked by the armed bandits with 2,706 farms destroyed even as 13, 838 cattle and 11,088 sheep and goats were carted away. They also succeeded in stealing 2,244 motorcycles. Many citizens have been kidnapped for ransom with several houses destroyed. And over N1.2 billion was paid as ransom to secure the release of residents abducted during the period. As expected, not a few of the residents took flight into the neighbouring states of Katsina and Kebbi.

There has been a ping-pong, blame-game between a former Senator, Sa’idu Dansadau who reeled out these mind freezing figures at a press conference in Abuja in June this year and Governor Yari’s special adviser on public enlightenment, media, and communication, Malam Ibrahim Dosara. On his part, Dansadau renewed his appeal to the president to “invoke his powers under Section 305 (3) (c) (d) and (f) & (5) of the Constitution and declare State of Emergency in Zamfara state to deal with the rampant, horrific, indiscriminate and daily killings and violations of innocent people of Zamfara by an emboldened band of criminals in order to restore normalcy.”