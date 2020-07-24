Tochi Benjamin

I got the chills and glory of God himself speaking to me through so many chapters in this book, The Last Secret of Prayer. It completely blew my mind. It managed to surpass my high expectations and be nothing at all like I expected. Or in Newspeak, “Double Plus inspiring and awakening.”

Let me preface this with an apology. If I sound stunningly inarticulate at times in this piece, I can’t help it. My mind is completely possessed by its strong spiritual words.

This book is like the dystopian Lord of the Rings, with its richly developed spiritual culture or ordinance. Not like the former that is somehow centered on demonic concepts, this book talks about spiritual culture or ordinances the light (Christ) way not to mention it fully developed inspired simple sentences that creates for better understanding when reading.

The world-building is so fully fleshed out and spine-tinglingly terrifying in some cases and charging in others that it’s almost as if Prophet Eugene Goodman travelled physically to such heavenly places and spiritual war theatres, escaped from it, and then just wrote it all down for us to know how to pray aright.

I have read many wonderful spirit inspired books of many great men of God which talks about prayers, but The Last Secret of Prayer is so unique because of its ordinance effect which makes it more potent.

Unlike other books that presents prayer as a very scary old task, synonymous to the Further Maths of those days. The Last Secret of Prayer is more of prayer made easy. Easy to read, easy to understand and easy to practice with results inevitable. You just can’t afford any more delays to get the book, published by Parresia, available at www.parresia.com.ng/outlets, on Jumia, and also on Amazon. You just have to read to discover even greater portents of what is abound in The Last Secret of Prayer by Prophet Eugene Goodman.