Mr Henry Olasele, the Chief Inspection Officer, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) said the greatest challenge in 2019 was the large number of unregistered motorcycles in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Olasele made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa on Tuesday.

He said that driving an unregistered motorcycle and flouting traffic rules in the metropolis had become a regular norm which had continued unabated.

“Our greatest challenge last year is the large number of unregistered motorcycles that flooded Okitipupa Local Government Area which is gradually becoming a regular norm.

“This act of riding motorcycles without particulars, coupled with overloading with three or four people on motorcycles have been going on unabated.

“We have been trying our best to arrest offenders but to no avail because we do not have enough personnel to tackle the enormous task ahead,” Olasele said.

He said the command would take stringent actions against riders of unregistered motorcycles and those flouting traffic rules especially, overloading passengers.

He added that the VIO personnel would work together with the Nigeria Police Force to enforce traffic laws and arrest any erring motorcyclists to ensure passengers were safe in the New Year.

Olasele also urged the state government to recruit more personnel to the command in order to tackle the acts of indiscipline and flouting of traffic rules. (NAN)