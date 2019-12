It is just 10 days to Christmas and the tempo of yuletide sales is increasing. Gradually the festive mood is sinking in for people who are already well heeled and eager to splash out good money on goods and services. But some ‘hawkers’ like the style culprits on trial today also trying too hard to make a sale too. Of the wrong kind and there flouted provisions of the Yuletide Style Code. They have been accordingly sanctioned.