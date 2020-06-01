Several cities in the United States are experiencing fiery clashes between police and protesters as the killing of George Floyd continues to spark massive unrest throughout the country.

In Minneapolis where the African-American man died in police custody, thousands of national guard soldiers have been patrolling the streets and were quick to crack down on violent protests.

Yesterday, violent outrage spread from the mid-western city to the entire country as people looted stores in Los Angeles and set fire to a courthouse in Nashville, Tennessee.

Curfews have been imposed across the U.S. affecting millions of people including Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and other major cities, as authorities attempted to squash the growing chaos. Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey, claimed that the violent protests were being caused by people who “are not Minneapolis residents.’’

The outpouring of rage across the U.S. has forced yet another reckoning about police treatment of African-Americans in the country, as authorities struggle to provide an outlet for the anger of protesters while attempting to quell the unrest.

Joe Biden, U.S. former vice president and presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party to run against President Donald Trump in November elections, condemned the violence in an opinion piece published by Medium in the early hours of Sunday.