From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The reported killing of two commercial motorcyclists (okada riders) by a police officer has ignited tensions and unrest in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The incident, which occurred at the Arakale area of the town, led to a protest by okada riders and other members of the public, who threatened to burn down the police “A” Division.

The protesters who burned tyres on major streets of the town also protested to the police divisional headquarters, where they demanded for the police officer who allegedly killed the two persons.

The incident affected social and commercial activities in the town, with most commercial centres hurriedly shutting down.

The protesters reportedly broke into the gate of the A Division and threw stones into the building, causing policemen on duty to flee through the back gate.

Some policemen scaled the fence and ran away, while others struggled to drive their vehicles from the barracks.

Bonfires were set in front of the A Division as the okada riders demanded to see the policeman who shot dead their colleagues.

Daily Sun has learnt that a police officer attached to a filling station at Arakale area of Akure had made attempts to disperse some suspected hoodlums during a clash but, while attempting to shoot into the air as a warning, shot some okada riders.

The policeman reportedly fled to the A Division for refuge and was pursued by okada riders at the scene of the incident.

One of the protesters said they wanted the policeman who allegedly killed the okada riders released to them.

Police spokesperson in the state Fumilayo Odunlami has said she is yet to be briefed on the incident.

