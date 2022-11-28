From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was unrest in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State as some hoodlums stormed the old garage to take over the control of the motor park from Kazeem Oyewale (aka Asiri Eniba).

The hoodlums stormed the park around 7am chasing passengers and drivers with cutlasses and guns.

The incident started on Sunday shortly after the swearing-in of Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of the state.

The hoodlums who claimed that the chairman of the park is a loyalist of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said their tenure has ended.

Residents and travellers scampered for safety.