From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The community fight that led to the death of one man in Igbaye, Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State, has escalated to the destruction of properties in the town.

One man simply identified as Hamsat was killed in a fracas that ensued during a carnival in the community, on Monday.

The killing later escalated to destruction of properties as angry residents in a reprisal burnt a house, cars and motorcycles in the community. A source, who identified himself as ‘Prof’, said the aftermath of the killing led to destruction of about 14 motorcycles and a car.

He said: “It is true that the house of Morohunfoye was burnt because he was said to have led the group that caused the killing. A group organised a carnival at Igbaye community junction and another group held a public health outreach at the roundabout, market square.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, gave them the demarcation because of the royal tussle in the town.

“A Prince, who has been laying claim to the throne popularly called Morohunfoye, was going with Amotekun corps and DSS operatives on that Monday. When they got to the Oluode compound, where there was another celebration, he disrupted the programme, alleging they mounted their tent on the road. They beat him because of that and that prompted one of the DSS who followed him to shoot. The bullet hit one of the boys in the chest and one sustained gun injury at his neck.

“One of the Amotekun corps who followed Morohunfoye also beat one man with charm, that is where the problem started. People carried the corpse to his house, but he had escaped through the back door. That is why they burnt his car that eventually affected his house. About 14 motorcycles were burnt.”

Meanwhile, the state government has directed security operatives to prevent further breakdown of law in the community.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, appealed to aggrieved parties to put their interests aside and give peace a chance.It was gathered that Oba Joseph Okunlola Morohunfoye and Prince Abdul Ganiyu Oyeroka Oyenike have been fighting over the stool.

While Oyenike was said to have been out of the town for some months, his loyalists have been at loggerheads with Oba Morohunfoye.The police command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said she could not confirm any arrest made in connection with the crisis.