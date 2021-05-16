(dpa/NAN)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is ‘dismayed’ by increasing civilian casualties in the Gaza standoff, his spokesperson says.

“The Secretary-General is dismayed by the increasing number of civilian casualties, including the death of ten members of the same family, including children, as a result of an Israeli airstrike last night in the al-Shati camp in Gaza,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on Saturday.

“The Secretary-General is also deeply disturbed by the destruction by an Israeli airstrike today of a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed the offices of several international media organisations as well as residential apartments.”

“The Secretary-General reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” Dujarric added.