By GILBERT EKEZIE

As The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries holds her 2022 annual 2–day international crusade titled: From Sorrow to Joy, on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th February, 2022 at the Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos, intending participants have been assured of an unspeakable joy.

In a release issued by the Director of Media and Public Relations of the church, Pastor Louis Chidi, in Lagos at the weekend, the interdenominational programme is inspired by the Holy Spirit to address the challenges of humanity and turn every sorrow to joy.

He said through the crusade, all the marks of sorrow prevailing in the lives of Nigerians shall be wiped out and that God shall cause the establishment of unspeakable joy in the hearts of the participants, and by extension , the country.

Chidi also stated that many, who have not experienced joy before, will do so at the crusade. “As we go to God in prayer during the power packed crusade, all sorrows shall be turned to joy, and no participant will go home empty handed because God has determined to turn their sorrows to joy . He has seen the hopelessness Nigerians are subjected to and therefore has scheduled the crusade to turn all their sorrows to joy. So, without doubt, the era of sorrow will end after the programme.”

According to Chidi, it does not matter the nature , situation or how long one had been in that situation or who is behind the predicaments, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of His people , as He did in the bible days. “He will in the two days arise , even in the political and economic circumstances of Nigeria and douse the tension that has hitherto enveloped the horizon of the country. At the end of the crusade, all tension and sorrow shall be no more, because it is designed as a proactive spiritual measure to checkmate the root cause of sorrow.”

Chidi informed that by the operation of the Holy Spirit, Nigerians shall be delivered of sorrow, and a new experience of peace and joy will come their way because when God determines to do a thing, nothing can stop Him. “God is all powerful and the only one who says it and it comes to pass. So, if there is any area in ones life that has a trace of sorrow and he has presented it to God , but yet the person has not received answer, we want to assure him that at the special programme, he shall have joy. And, if there is a request one had made to God concerning the loved ones and has not seen the physical manifestation of the answer, or the person has been praying that God should bless him or his loved ones in a particular area, but has not gotten the desired blessing, and thus you are sorrowful, we want to assure you that same God who brought the programme, and has been blessing others in the past through it, shall give you joy in abundance in Jesus name. It does not matter how bad your sorrow might be, or how powerful the enemy maybe that have hindered your joy, we are assuring you that after the programme, you shall have jan unspeakable joy.”

He went further to note that the programme , which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverances from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness,. “It will also address physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economics and political problems.

“As Pastor Muoka leads the people to God and directs them to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his messages will break every yoke of the enemies that causes sorrow in their lives , and their sorrows shall be turned to joy.”

Chidi informed that free transport arrangement has been made to pick participants from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city to the venue. “Most importantly, provision has been made for a digitalized security measure that will address any breach of order. We also want to inform the participants to be ready to comply with all COVID-19 protocols , as everyone will be subjected to the rules guiding public health. The General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of Gods power that will turn their sorrow to joy. He is calling on everyone irrespective of his/her religious preference to avail him/herself of this opportunity to meet with the God of the Chosen that specializes in turning sorrow to joy. This is because God has chosen that day to give joy to many who will come to present their sorrow to Him. Matthew 11:28 says, Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”