The 26-year-old picked up from where he left off with Nigeria to fire John van den Brom’s men to a thrilling 3-2 win at Oud-Heverlee

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive scoring streak as he scored the winner in Genk’s 3-2 win over Oud-Heverlee at Den Dreef.

Onuachu had scored twice in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and carried that form to his club, firing home Genk’s third goal on Easter Monday.

Kristian Thorstvedt put the away side ahead seven minutes into the game, but Xavier Mercier equalised for Oud in the 74th minute.

Theo Bongonda restored Genk’s lead in the 81st minute before Onuachu fired in the third, which proved to be the winner in the 83rd minute.