Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu just can’t stop scoring after he scored the winner for Genk for the second consecutive game.

Onuachu scored the winner in Genk’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday night, and he did same again yesterday.

The 27-year-old striker came off the bench to help The Smurfs claim a 2-1 win over St.Truiden at Stayen in their Belgian Jupiler League clash.

Onuachu started the game from the bench with his compatriot Ike Ugbo replacing him in the lineup. However, Genk struggled in the opening half, struggling to manage one shot on target.

