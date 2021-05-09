Victor Osimhen is now Napoli’s joint-highest scoring African in the Italian Serie A after he scored twice in the clash against Spezia on Saturday afternoon.

The Nigerian international equals Kalidou Koulibaly’s ten goals for the Neapolitans- although he did it in 21 games in contrast to Koulibaly’s 210 games.

Osimhen’s brace also takes his league tally to five goals in his last four games for Gennaro Gattuso’s team. The ex-Lille man scored his first of his two goals in the 23rd minute to put Napoli two goals up after Piotr Zielinski had opened the scoring.

The Super Eagles star then scored his second and Napoli’s third just before half-time, firing into the roof of the net after he was picked out by Lorenzo Insigne.