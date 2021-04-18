Simy Nwankwo scored his 17th Serie A goal of the season to grab a second-half equalizer for Crotone in their Serie A clash against Udinese at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

Crotone are fighting hard to beat the drop, but Rodrigo De Paul’s effort handed the visitors the lead late in the first half.

But Simy struck the equalizer for Serse Cosmi’s men from the penalty spot midway through the second period after Stefano Okaka Chuka handled the ball in the area.

It was the Nigerian forward’s tenth goal in his last seven matches for the Pythagoreans.

No other striker – not even Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, or Robert Lewandowski – in Europe’s top five leagues was as prolific as the 28-year-old in March and early April when he found the back of the net eight times in five games.

And Simy has remained unstoppable since, netting in the 3-2 defeat at Spezia a week after smashing a double at the Diego Maradona Stadium against Napoli.

Despite boasting one of the best strikers on the continent, Crotone’s defensive frailties continue to weigh them down.