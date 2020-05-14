Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has arrested a 23-year-old man,Uchenna Mbahotu for allegedly defiling two biological sisters, Chinemerem Akagha, 11 and Nmesoma Akagha, 9 years old respectively.

According to a press statement by the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the suspect was arrested yesterday at Nkwo Orji, Owerri following a report by mother of the victims, Blessing Akagha.

Mrs Akagha in her statement to the police revealed that the suspect took advantage of the fact that they allow the kids get close to him as their next-door neighbour.

However, medical examination conducted on the two sisters, according to Ikeokwu, revealed that it is Nmesoma (9 years) old that have been defiled.

Meanwhile, the police said it is not leaving any stone unturned to unravel the heinous act perpetrated by Mbahotu, adding that investigation is already at an advance stage, assuring that the suspect will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.