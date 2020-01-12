Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Members of the alumni association of the School of Nursing, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, on Friday handed over numerous completed projects, including a water borehole to the management of the school.

The projects which were commissioned by the Chief Medical Director of UNTH, Dr Obinna Onodugo, included 24 sets of desktop computers for the school’s e-library, beds for the demonstration room, tiling of the toilets, bathrooms and walls at the hostel and the water project.

President of the association in USA, Dr Pat Ukime, highlighted the various need of the school, which triggered the group’s desire to embark on the project.

“You know that at 49 years old, this school has multiple issues that come with old age which means we need multiple repairs for the structures and the instructional materials. With the joint effort of the alumni both in Nigeria and in USA, we were able to do the repairs and updates that are needed, although the work is still ongoing. “The climax of these projects is the water borehole with reservoir that water is running and available everyday. While these projects were achieved, continuous assessment of work in the school is still ongoing. We still need light. We need the rehabilitation of the cafeteria and a lot more.

“We pledge to continue to champion the affairs of the school and the hospital. We, therefore, ask for the continued support of the management and our friends to help keep this school alive,” Ukiwe pleaded.

President of the association in Nigeria, Mrs Christo Onyejekwe noted: “The essence for an alumni association is for old students to come together to first of all help one another, then to make sure that the standard they received while you were in the school is maintained and improved upon. This association was formed and to a large extent, it has fulfilled all these goals. So, when we came home in 2016, we saw that there were a lot of needs.

“There was the need for water and there were so many places that needed a touch. We are here today to say that though we did all these things, we are handing it over to you the management for you to continue maintaining to make sure that these will just be seeds that will bring harvest for all to see.” In his remarks, the CMD, Dr Onodugo, commended the association, noting that “the alumni has continuously made efforts and that is why they’ve continued to be getting results. I was hoping to work with them, but I have the chance now as the CMD. I want to thank you for all the efforts they’ve been making.”