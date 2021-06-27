The Chief Medical Director of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, Dr. Obinna Onodugo, has been commended for his efforts at making the institution a centre of excellence.

According to a release made available to Sunday Sun, the CMD has within two years of his administration given the hospital a face-lift, built a new spirit among the workforce and introduced new welfare scheme for them.

The statement further applauded the CMD for the recent commissioning of a multi-million naira pharmacy complex as well as the fundraising initiative to complete the hospital’s St. Anthony’s Catholic Church building that has Rev. Fr. Stanislaus Ogbonnaya as parish priest.

Despite lean financial resources, the release added, the CMD had carried out two sessions of open-heart surgeries on indigent patients. “It is also a thing of commendation that since he took over in 2019, no staff union has embarked on strike,” it stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.