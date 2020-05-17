After a successful 8-year tenure, former Chief Medical Director of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, Dr. Chris Amah, bowed out from office on May 17, 2019.

But shortly before that, a young and vibrant Medical practitioner from the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Dr. Obinna Onodugo, had surprised all to come top after a keenly contested interview, beating several other contestants, including professors.

Having served in the previous administration as chairman of medical advisory CMAC of the hospital, Dr. Onodugo, was already aware of the challenges ahead.

Following the endorsement of his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, the new Chief Medical Director wasted no further time before flagging-off his reform agenda.

Within the past one year, Dr. Obinna Onodugo, has left no one in doubt of his capability to take UNTH to another level as a centre of excellence.

Apart from giving the hospital a face-lift, the CMD has built a new spirit among the staff and improved on their welfare.

During the period under review, the new CMD carried out two sessions of open heart surgery. It is also a thing of commendation that since he took over, no staff union has embarked on strike. Nigerians can only wish Dr. Obinna Onodugo a successful tenure.