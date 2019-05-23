Raphael Ede, Enugu

The University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State has a new Chief Medical Director, CMD, Dr. Obinna Onodugo.

Dr. Onodugo was of the college of medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus and was the chairman medical advisory committee, CMAC, of the hospital before his appointment to the new position.

He took over from Dr. Chris Amah who served for eight years and recorded several achievements.

A statement from his media signed by one Ben Ilechukwu, Dr Onodugo had previously served as the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA Enugu State Branch, during which he was rated the best NMA chairman of all time in the state.

His first tenure is for four years