The management of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, has expressed delight at the massive development projects being executed simultaneously at the permanent site of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo-Eno, by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Speaking when he led members of the management team of UNTH to inspect the ongoing works at the site on Thursday, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Obinna Onodugo, disclosed that the vision, the massive projects and the planning are “simply unbelievable” and in keeping with the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard.

Onodugo said members of the UNTH management team were highly impressed and amazed, and commended Governor Ugwuanyi for holding on tightly to the sound vision in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

The UNTH CMD, who was led round the ongoing projects alongside members of his team by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji and his Health counterpart, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, added that the health facility which is sited at Igbo-Eno, Enugu North Senatorial District of the state, is another laudable effort of Ugwuanyi in developing the rural areas and creating more urban centres for socio-economic expansion.

“This is development moving to a new area. With this you (Ugwuanyi) are actually opening up a new town because this will attract a lot of development around it. This is just fantastic. We are all excited about this. We are happy and I want to say kudos to the Governor of this State (Enugu). This is visionary,” the UNTH CMD said. Ugwuanyi in his inaugural address promised that “Enugu State under us will pay a special attention to rural development because majority of our people live in the rural areas”, adding that “we will create more urban areas to boost economic growth; create fresh economic opportunities and reduce pressure on Enugu metropolis.”

Also commending Ugwuanyi’s administration on designs and features of the ESUT Teaching Hospital, the College of Medicine buildings and the Students’ Hostels projects at Igbo-Eno, Prof. Onodugo said: “Truly, we saw that the plan is modern; the bed to toilet ratio; there is colour-coding; even the patients’ desks are colour-coded, everything is to standard is as recommended by WHO and this is how it is supposed to be; it is just amazing.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.