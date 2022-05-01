Renowned Professor of Cardiology and Vascular surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Ndubueze Ezemba, has been appointed Chairman of the Institution’s Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Cardiothoracic Centre of Excellence.

A statement from the Chief Medical Director of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital

UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, Prof. Obinna Onodugo, said Prof. Ezemba took over from Prof. Basden Onwubere, who retired after a meritorious service.

Prof. Ezemba, who hails from Eziokwe, Amuri, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, attended Central Primary School, Ukpo, Dunukofia in Anambra State in 1979 and Government College, Maidugri in Borno State in 1984.

In fulfilment of his child-hood ambition to become a medical doctor, the young Ndubueze gained admission to the prestigious University of Ibadan and graduated in 1990.

He joined the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 2005 as Lecturer 1 and rose rapidly to the highest academic status of Professor in 2015.

UNTH Cardiothoracic Centre of Excellence was established with the purpose of checking medical tourism, as patients who require open heart surgery are now handled by the centre instead of travelling overseas.