Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Members of the Alumni Association of the School of Nursing, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, recently handed over numerous completed projects, including a water borehole to the management of the school.

The projects, which were commissioned by the Chief Medical Director of UNTH, Dr Obinna Onodugo, included 30 sets of desktop computers for the school’s e-library with capacity of over 300 books and Internet facilities, beds for the demonstration room, tiling of the toilets, bathrooms and walls at the hostel.

The President of the Association in USA, Dr Pat Ukaigwe, highlighted the various needs of the school, which triggered the group’s desire to embark on the project.

She pointed out that the school at 49 years was expected to have multiple issues that come up with old age and so, will need multiple repairs of the structures and the instructional materials.

“With the joint efforts of the Alumni both in Nigeria and USA, we were able to do the repairs and updates that are needed. The climax of these projects is the water borehole with a reservoir that will ensure steady water supply to the school. “While these projects are being delivered, continuous assessment of work in the school is still ongoing. We still need light. We need the rehabilitation of the cafeteria and a lot more. We pledge to continue to champion the cause of the school and the hospital. We, therefore, ask for the continued support of the management and our friends to help keep this school alive,” Dr Ukaigwe pleaded.

The President of the association in Nigeria, Mrs Christle Onyejekwe, a lawyer, said: “The essence of an alumni association is for old students to come together first, to help one another, then to ensure that the standard they received while they were in the school is maintained and improved upon. These objectives had already been achieved to a large extent.” According to the Alumni USA, in 2016, they discovered lots of needs, which included water and a face-lift of some structures.

“We are here today to hand over this facilities to the management in the belief it will be well managed and maintained.”

In his remarks, the CMD, Dr Obinna Onodugo, commended the association, noting that the Alumni has worked hard, saying that was why they are getting positive results.

He said that he started working with them as the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) and promised to do more now that he is the Chief Medical Director.

He told the students that he was aware of their problems and pleaded for their patience while the problems are being tackled one after another even as he thanked the alumni members for their achievements so far.