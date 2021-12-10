Chairman/Founder, Unubiko Foundation, James Ume, has revealed that the organisation has launched a N250 million intervention fund to rebuild the Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School, Atan Abam in Abia State.

Ume said this at the launch of a book: “Technology and Development – An African Perspectiv,” written by a journalist, Everest Amaefule, in Lagos, yesterday.

Ume, who was the chief presenter, said the launch of the N250 million intervention fund was based on his commitment to the development of his people, both infrastructure-wise and in capacity.

The Foundation had before now, implemented many intervention programmes in areas of skills acquisition in digital technology and other areas, youths and women empowerment, job creation and poverty reduction.

Ume called on all eminent Nigerians to join him in building the future of the school in particular and the community.

“It is worthwhile to state that in my commitment to the development of our people, both infrastructure-wise and in capacity, the Unubiko Foundation has just launched a N250 million intervention fund to rebuild the Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School, Atan Abam in Abia State and I invite all of us to be part of the future we are building.”

As a measure of his support to the book, and to galvanise the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ume, who is also the publisher of The Whistler bought 10 copies at N2 million for the library of the NUJ national secretariat.

He also bought additional 10 copies each for the FCT and Abia councils of the NUJ for N2 million each, and additional 10 copies for Unubiko Foundation for N2 million.

Similarly, Ume, who was represented by Obinna Chima, purchased another 10 copies for Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School for the same N2 million, bringing his total support for the scholarly publication to N10 million.

He applauded the commitment of the author towards offering insights through his writings on issues that affect Nigeria and the global economy.

“In other parts of the world, it is a given for journalists to write books and offer their deep insights into issues that shape and can potentially impact on the course of events in their societies. It is not that common in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“It is in this wise that when we find journalists, such as Amaefule, bringing their wealth of experience garnered over many years in a book form, we should applaud their industry and commitment to better and grow society.

“The book comes at a time that Nigeria, albeit Africa, needs to examine the nexus between technology and development and how it can leverage on the former to achieve the latter, especially in the face of global shutdowns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I remain persuaded that this book will add to the existing body of knowledge and be useful not just to academics, but also to journalists and students of development.”

Ume said what he finds ennobling is that the author, from a humbling beginning, rose through the ranks, first as a correspondent to now being a Business Editor and a sought-after voice in business and financial circles as a result of his profound thoughts and unbiased analysis of issues.

“I should say that as a journalist myself and an industry consultant, Everest is one of the few minds I trust to take on issues knowing how painstaking he is when dissecting issues of national interest.

“This book is a challenge to other journalists not to rest on their oars but to continue to strive to develop themselves and be part of living history by documenting their perspectives on issues of growth, development, politics, economy and security,” he said.

