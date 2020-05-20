David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State residents recently received mega relief materials to help fight hunger as a consequence of the period of lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21 local government areas of the state, on April 25, 2020, received a total of 27,000 bags of rice for distribution to all the 181communities that make up Anambra. The palliatives were donated by an Umueze Ezinifite-born philanthropist, Chief Godwin Agbasimelo, in Nnewi South Council Area.

Agbasimelo told the beneficiaries that he made the contributions to cushion the adverse effects of the lockdown and would always come to their rescue at all times. The distribution, which took place at St. John’s Primary School, Ezinifite, attracted traditional rulers, community leaders, youths and a whole lot of people from various communities in the state who were full of appreciation to the benefactor and prayed that God would bless him more.

Apart from that particular donation, Nnewi South LGA has been counting its blessings following Agbasimelo’s investment in community development and a move to wipe out poverty from the area.

The philanthropist, fondly known by the alias of Oga Ndi Oga (Master of other masters) in his community, is said to have built over nine kilometres of tarred road, with more than 1,800 streetlights and still counting.

Agbasimelo has been lauded for his empowerment initiatives for youths, widows and other indigent members of his community through his foundation, Oga Ndi Oga Solidarity Movement.

He was also said to have registered more than 700 of his people in the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA) in addition to giving at least 200 students, scholarship to study in various higher institutions across Nigeria.

“He has been doing a lot for our people. Apart from his massive road construction round the community, he has built residential buildings for the poor in our community. He has bought and given out about 1,200 low-capacity motorcycles to assist many in transportation and high-capacity motorcycles for the unemployed to use for commercial motorcycle business.

“He has sponsored many from the community to travel abroad for greener pastures and those who are still in the village to acquire skills under his initiative. There is now a running academy to prepare students to gain admission easily. Those targeted for his empowerment programme are the youth, widows and others in need of his help,” Agbasimelo’s chief protocol officer, Igwe Sunny Omaram, said.

According to Omaram, the philanthropist declared that he had no political ambition but could only sponsor in politics anybody generally accepted by members of the community to represent them at any level.

“We call him ‘Small god’ because he is God-sent and God has been using him in so many dimensions to visit our people positively,” he said.