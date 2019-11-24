Agatha Emeadi

The 9th edition of ‘Unusual Praise’ by Catholic faithful has been scheduled to hold on the night of November 29th. The programme will climax with a special morning mass at 5:00am at Periwinkle Estate, Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos State.

According to Lanre Da-Silver, chairman of the programme, the theme of this year’s edition is “Declare the glory of God among the Nations’, which was drawn from I Chronicle 16:24. The event would be hosted by Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Lekki, and other Catholic churches.

Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu of Divine Mercy said the event is not a fanfare but a programme designed for Catholic faithful and other invitees for soul winning and opportunity to appreciate God.

The organizers added that the programme would also feature capacity building titled, ‘Unusual Entrepreneur’ and fund raising to support 250 small-scale businesses and their owners who will be categorized into four groups and attached to different mentors based on their peculiar natures.

Participants will receive financial supports, which range from N100, 000 to N1m.