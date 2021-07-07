From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following a six-week tutorial they received in filmmaking through notable celebrities and filmmakers, one of the 31 up-and-coming actors and actresses that contested in the Basement Search reality show has won N25 million and a brand new car at the grand finale.

The winner, Cynthia Chinwe Alu, popularly known as CY, received the highest number of votes from fans and was declared winner in front of the well-attended live audience of casts and their loved ones who came in from different parts of the country.

The show ended with the presentation of the dummy cheque and car key to CY, who will also enjoy other relative benefits as the face and Ambassador of Basement Africa Productions.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the entertainment company, Basement Africa Productions, Engr Okemute Onovughakpo, in a statement to reporters, said the winner would be presented with the cash and the car in Lagos sometime this month.

‘Reality Shows are platforms for young talented Nigerians to showcase their skills and talents to the world, thereby pursuing their chosen career in the entertainment industry. The grand finale of the Basement Search reality show was a six-week live show that housed 31 Cast, contesting for the grand prize of 25 million worth of prizes including a brand new car.

‘This season which was tagged the filmmakers’ edition was a movie based reality show, where upcoming actors and actresses were tutored in the art of filmmaking by notable celebrities and filmmakers who came into the basement mansion as guests.

‘The show had weekly fire night, where cast with the lowest votes by the fans and viewers were fired from the house. The grand finale was staged in Asaba the Delta State Capital, hosted by the official show host for the season, VJ Adams and had several entertainers as guests.

‘Official prize presentation will be held in Lagos on the 28 of July, which will also serve as a media parley to unveil the winner, highlight future events and programmes of the company before brands and organisations willing to partner with Basement Africa,’ the CEO said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.